Kenmore Kitchens launches as region's newest multivendor 'ghost kitchen'

The site opened in September with a handful of local operators and national restaurant franchises, including Dickey’s BBQ, Sticky Wangs and Big Deal Burger.
Credit: kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has its first large-scale "ghost kitchen" in Kenmore Kitchens, one of 120 sites operated by San Francisco-based CloudKitchens.

The Kenmore Kitchens site opened in September with a handful of local operators and national restaurant franchises, including Dickey’s BBQ, Sticky Wangs and Big Deal Burger.

Ghost kitchens are production kitchens that allow restaurants to operate for takeout and delivery only. (Read more about them here.)

