NFTA announces updates to Niagara Falls service

The updates include an all day express route between downtown Niagara Falls and Buffalo, better service to NCCC and improved transfers.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — NFTA-Metro is announcing a modernization of routes in Niagara Falls that should meet public demand.

On Friday, NFTA-Metro announced it would be implementing new routes in Niagara falls to provide improved services to current riders.

“The new network in Niagara Falls focuses on getting riders to and from key destinations for work and quality of life needs like the Niagara Falls Outlet, Downtown Niagara Falls, and the Pine Ave. and Niagara Falls Boulevard corridors,” said Tom George, Director of Public Transportation for the NFTA. “We continuously look for ways to match service with our ridership, with the goal of enhancing our riders’ experience.”

The new benefits include faster services between downtown Buffalo and downtown Niagara Falls, increased service to Niagara County Community College, service to Vantage International Business Park, and improved transfer schedule. The increased service between Niagara Falls and Buffalo will be on the new 77 Downtown Buffalo to Downtown Niagara Falls all day express route.