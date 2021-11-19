WNY boutiques team up to support one another, drum up business on Pink Friday

Pink Friday is November 19, and it's a shopping day dedicated to supporting local boutiques.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes another shopping holiday — Pink Friday. It's a day dedicated to supporting local boutiques.

The movement started last year during the pandemic as a way to try and boost business for small, local shops ahead of the more traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

Blush Boutique owner Lexie Furlong heard about Pink Friday from a world-wide community of boutique owners and then brought the idea to Western New York.

"I reached out to a bunch of local boutiques and asked them if they wanted to be a part of it and do the movement with me. They all jumped on board last year. It was a success, so we're going to do it again this year," said Furlong.

More than 30 local boutiques in Erie and Niagara counties are taking part in Pink Friday. There's a social media campaign to promote one another. The businesses also teamed up to create a holiday gift guide, and each will offer their own sales, giveaways, and promotions.

"By all of us pulling together, we survived," said Josie Sonberg, owner of Josie's on Central in Lancaster, speaking of the hardships many small business owners faced during the pandemic. "I think we are coming back stronger than ever. I think with the collaboration, like Pink Friday, we are showing all of our customers and all the public that somehow we are strong."

Susan Morreale, owner of Her Story, Her Sanctuary, and Her Kitchen on Hertel Avenue, said Pink Friday is about community over competition among business owners.

"We are all getting together to promote each other's businesses and to kind of highlight that shopping local in each area has a lot to offer in really getting out and supporting those small boutiques that could really use the support," said Morreale. "It's a fun great way to get out and meet your neighbors and shop your community."