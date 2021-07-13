BPO Olmsted 6 in 6 concert series continues

Six free concerts will be performed in six different parks on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Olmsted Parks conservancy are continuing a new 6 in 6 concert series on Thursday at South Park. The concert is free for the public and begins at 7 p.m.

The BPO Olmsted 6 in 6 concert series will bring six free concerts to each of the six Buffalo Olmsted Parks. The series is part of BPO's return after a year off because of the pandemic.

The 6 in 6 series will feature an ensemble of the orchestra's brass section. All the concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the following:

July 15 - South Park

July 22 - Front Park

July 29 - Cazenovia Park

August 5 - MLK Jr. Park

August 12 - Delaware Park

August 13 - Rain Date - Location TBD