BPO Olmsted 6 in 6 concert series continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Olmsted Parks conservancy are continuing a new 6 in 6 concert series on Thursday at South Park. The concert is free for the public and begins at 7 p.m.
The BPO Olmsted 6 in 6 concert series will bring six free concerts to each of the six Buffalo Olmsted Parks. The series is part of BPO's return after a year off because of the pandemic.
The 6 in 6 series will feature an ensemble of the orchestra's brass section. All the concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the following:
- July 15 - South Park
- July 22 - Front Park
- July 29 - Cazenovia Park
- August 5 - MLK Jr. Park
- August 12 - Delaware Park
- August 13 - Rain Date - Location TBD
The stage for the concert on Thursday at South Park will be located by the Hopkins Street entrance. Park Drive is closed to traffic.