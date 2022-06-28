BPO helps celebrate the 200th birthday of Olmsted

A concert will take place in July at Cazenovia Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will help the celebration of Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday continue next month with a concert in Cazenovia Park.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) has partnered with BPO to host a concert on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Park baseball field located on Warren Spahn Way.

The concert will include music the celebrates the cultural makeup of Buffalo, including works with Irish, Polish, Hispanic, and Black and African American roots.

“Parks serve as a universal common ground in bringing everyone together to enjoy the magic of the outdoors,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director for the Conservancy. “To be able to bring music and joy into Cazenovia with such amazing and dedicated park partners, only makes this 200th birthday year and its celebrations all the more special.”

“We so appreciate our parks and have come to recognize their vital role in our communities, especially over the past few years,” said Michele Mehaffy, public and community relations manager for Wegmans. “Wegmans is proud to partner with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to bring the beautiful sounds of the BPO to such a historic setting. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy this free event for the Buffalo community.”

Olmsted's 200th birthday is being celebrated in conjunction with the National Association for Olmsted Parks and other conservancies across the country. "Olmsted 200: Parks for All People" is a nationwide campaign to honor Olmsted's birthday and his history.