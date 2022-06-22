Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy achieves Guinness World Record

Buffalo now holds the record for the longest line of flamingos once again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating another Guinness World Record achieved right here in Western New York.

It was the battle of the birds Tuesday in one of Buffalo's Olmsted Parks. The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy set out to take back the Guinness World Record for the longest line of pink flamingos.

Organizers say the efforts from Tuesday's event have been in the works for six months. And get this, all the flamingos had to be touching and numbered.

"It's not as simple as it sounds So we've been working with Guinness for about six months now following all of their guidelines and regulations. You may not believe it, but they have a very long list of guidelines for the longest line of garden flamingo," said Catie Stephenson, director of development and communications at the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

The display is part of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's campaign to celebrate Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday.

"The conservancy is celebrating with a series of activations and events throughout the park season April to April of next year and we're part of a national celebration for Olmsted 200," Stephenson said.

Back in 2018, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy earned the Guinness World Record for the longest line of garden flamingos when the organization set up 1,500 flamingos on Bidwell Parkway. The conversancy has adopted the "FLOmingo" as its mascot, as an ode to Frederick Law Olmsted's initials.

Then, in 2019, another group out of South Carolina, Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, made their own flamingo attempt and beat the Buffalo parks system, with more than 3,300 flamingos.

Now, Buffalo holds the record once again for the longest line of flamingos. According to Guinness, the final number of flamingos counted at Tuesday's event was 4,280.