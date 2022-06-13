Resurgence in the Park coming to Delaware Park

Resurgence in the Park will offer food and drink through the end of the 2022 golf season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new food and drink option is coming to Delaware Park this summer from a local brewery.

On Monday, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced that Resurgence Brewing Co. will open at the Parkside Lodge for seasonal offerings that will last through the end of the 2022 golf season.

Park goers and golfers will be able to enjoy sandwiches and nibbles in addition to beers, wine and cocktails.

Resurgence in the Park will be open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Outdoor seating will be available at the cafe.

“The Conservancy is proud to partner with Resurgence Brewing Company in reactivating the Parkside Lodge cafe,” Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy executive director said.

“Resurgence in the Park is the result of a great park partnership starting with Pints in the Park two years ago, and in early 2022 featured the creation of ‘Olmsted Ale’ in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday. With the great reputation Resurgence has, we believe their reactivation of this space in tandem with our Golf Shop will be a service enhancement for park patrons.”

Resurgence was chosen for the Parkside Lodge after a public request for proposals was issued in February.

“We could not be more thrilled to work alongside the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy,” said Jeff Ware, owner and CEO of Resurgence Brewing company. “For us, this project really screamed Resurgence. We’re excited to be part of bringing back an asset to the park that’s been missing for years. Adding to the resurgence of our city is what we’re all about and we truly believe people will love this new space.”