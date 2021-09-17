Borderland Music + Arts Festival ready for return to East Aurora

2 On Your Side spoke with festival organizers earlier this week to get an idea of what to expect if you're going to Knox Farm State Park.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Borderland Music + Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora is making a comeback this year.

2 On Your Side spoke with festival organizers earlier this week to get an idea of what to expect if you're attending.

"We have two days, Saturday and Sunday with over 35 bands," said co-founder and festival owner Jennifer Brazill.

"This whole stable that's behind me right here is going to be filled with local craft vendors and artisans, live crafters, live painters, all local small businesses so we want everyone to come out and support. we have three stages, craft breweries hatches and hops ax throwing, kids 10 and under are free, we have a kids area," Brazill added.

As one might expect, there are some safety protocols in place. Anyone planning to attend the Borderland Festival will be required to either show proof of vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. In addition, organizers are also recommending that kids under 12-years-old wear masks while they're in the crowd.

Event organizers said the musical acts scheduled to perform at Knox Farm State Park include: