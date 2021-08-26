Borderland Music, Arts Festival to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

Organizers are also recommending that kids under 12 years old should wear masks while they're in crowds.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — As concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant continue, a local music festival is making adjustments to ensure the safety of its guests.

Anyone planning on attending the Borderland Music and Arts Festival in September will now be required to either show proof of vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Event organizers made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The post reads in part, "We are always looking to provide the best possible experience for everyone at Borderland. In order to do that right now, we are going to require proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test 72-48 hours prior to the festival from ages 13+."

In addition, organizers are also recommending that kids under 12 years old wear masks while they're in crowds.

"We are doing our best to manage many different expectations, but our bands are asking for these protocols and we support them," according to the Facebook post. "We understand that this is not the most ideal situation for some, but this is the best way we can make our festival as safe as possible for you, our staff, and everyone else involved."