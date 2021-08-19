Artpark is hosting a wide range of concerts and free activities this weekend

Events include Free Family Saturday, Power of Niagara, and musical performances by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dropkick Murphys, and Rancid.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark & Company have a packed schedule of events for this weekend with something for families, music enthusiasts, and art lovers.

Kicking things off on Friday, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will perform at the amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. The American rock band performs mostly Grateful Dead covers. Tickets are available for $45.

The band is requiring all attendees provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID PCR test within 48 hours of the concert.

Free Family Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. features Art of Monsters event, an workshop filled with Creature Planters, Monster Plush, Peek-a-boo puppets, and toy box theater activities. The free event series presents Indigenous Ways of Knowing every Saturday this summer through August 28 at the Family Stage to teach people about the culture of the People of Turtle Island.

Saturday evening, Artpark presents The Power of Niagara, a celebration of arts, nature and a sustainable future. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with Branché, a performance collaboration between Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal, which will address the climate crisis.

Following the Branché performance is the title event, The Power of Niagara performed by Jon Lehrer Dance Company. The event is closed out by performances by Buffalo String Works and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta.

Tickets for The Power of Niagara start at $10 for kids and $20 for adults.

The weekend is closed out by a concert by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid with special guest The Bronx part of the Coors Light Concert Series by Artpark and Funtime. Tickets at $47 in advance and $52 the day of. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result are not necessary.