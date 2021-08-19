First female Eagle Scout recognized by Greater Niagara Frontier Council

The scout is 13 years old and a member of Troop 630-G in Grand Island.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — For the first time, a female scout is being awarded the rank of Eagle Scout by the Great Niagara Frontier Council of Boy Scouts of America.

Falcon O’Donnell is a 13 year old member of Troop 630-G, chartered by St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Eagle Court of Honor ceremony for Falcon will take place at the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest awarded in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Only 4% of Scouts ever earn this rank.

“Falcon did her Eagle project for the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden, so we felt that holding her ceremony there would be appropriate,” said her father, Chris O’Donnell.

She is earning her Eagle rank within day of the 50th anniversary of her father earning the rank.

Even after completing her project at the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden, Falcon will continue to volunteer there.

Falcon will be a freshman in the North Tonawanda school district. Outside of scouting she enjoys music, she sings and plays the French horn, piano and clarinet. This summer, she participated in Matt’s Music Week of Rock as a vocalist and keyboardist. She intends to participate on the junior varsity swim team this fall.

“On behalf of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council and its executive board, I would like to congratulate Falcon on achieving the Eagle Scout rank," said Steve Molik, the Greater Niagara Frontier Council president. "We look forward to many more female scouts following in her footsteps.”