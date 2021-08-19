Thursday & Main week 7 plays on at Fountain Plaza

Food, drinks and music kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for some live music, Thursday & Main continues this week at Fountain Plaza.

Thursday's headliner is Grosh with special guest Tedesco Knows Best. Grosh is known as a high energy rock band, while Tedesco Knows Best is said to be a rock and roll duo.

Food, drinks and music kick off at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Next Thursday will be the last Thursday & Main event of the summer. Organizers say the final event will feature Ten Cent Howl with Adrianna Noone.