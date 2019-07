CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The 41st annual Polish-American Arts Festival is underway in Cheektowaga.

The festival features Polish music, food and beer, vendors, dancers, and more, and it runs until 11 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the big Pulaski Day Parade steps off down Harlem Road at 1:30 p.m.

