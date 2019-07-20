BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Pucho Olivencia Community Center's Grease Pole Festival on Swan Street.

The event celebrates Puerto Rican culture with a full lineup of Latin musicians, Latin DJs, and a full assortment of food vendors and carnival rides.

Of course, the main event is Sunday, with the climbing of the grease pole.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. Saturday and and from noon until 11 p.m. Sunday.

