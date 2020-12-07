A celebration of wings: mural in works at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery

The mural will feature both flats and drums, as well as a cup of blue cheese with a halo hovering over it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a ton of murals in Buffalo that celebrate the region.

But a new one that will go up in the next week will celebrate one of Western New York's most beloved items: wings.

Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said a new mural by artist Zach Case will soon go up on its building.

The mural will feature both flats and drums, as well as a cup of blue cheese with a halo hovering over it. And those wings, they will be fashioned like butterfly wings, allowing for some fun photos by patrons.

"Our new Wing Wings mural is going up this week by artist Zach Case! Can’t wait for you to see the progress and take your photos in front of it!" the restaurant said in its post.

The Pearl Street Grill & Brewery is at the corner or Pearl and West Seneca streets downtown.

Check out our Map 2 Public Art in Western New York to find some pieces you can view while maintaining social distancing guidelines.