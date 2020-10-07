Lewiston Chalk Walk goes virtual; contest organizers looking for mural submissions

You can enter online until July 20. First place gets $500 and a second-place people's choice award will also be given.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — You don't need to be a professional artist — all you need is some chalk and your imagination to enter the Chalk (Your!) Walk contest.

Chalk Walk is normally a one-day contest that's part of the Lewiston Art Festival, but the festival is canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The chalk mural contest will be virtual this time around and is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels. (The traditional, in-person Chalk Walk was just open to groups of high school students.)

You can work solo or in a small group. Draw a chalk mural in your driveway or on the sidewalk. It can be any size. Snap a picture then fill out an application online to enter. It's free to take part, and there's no limit to the number of submissions you can have.

"This is an opportunity to see what other talent is out there. Little kids can do a mural with their parents or families. Get a bunch of friends together, whichever way you feel comfortable," said Mary Helen Miskuly, Chalk Walk chairperson.

Chalk (Your!) Walk organizers just ask that you do not recreate copyrighted or trademarked photos or characters.

Submissions are due by Monday, July 20.

Later that week, entries will be posted to the Lewiston Council on the Arts Facebook page. Then a group of professional artists will chose the first-place winner, who will win $500. The mural that gets the most 'likes' on Facebook will receive the People's Choice award and $250.

The winners will be announced on Facebook Live on Saturday, August 8, which is when the traditional chalk art contest had been scheduled for.