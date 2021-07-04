Three more 97 Rock employees fired following racist, sexist on-air comments

Programming director and Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame member John Hager, plus radio personalities Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein, lost their jobs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three more employees have been fired from 97 Rock following racist and sexist comments that were made on the air on March 24.

Longtime programming director and Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame member John Hager, as well as radio personalities Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein, have lost their jobs.

The move comes two weeks after DJ Rob Lederman was fired for a segment that included racist and sexist comments on The Morning Bull Show.

Cumulus Media issued a statement on Wednesday: "Upon further consideration following the racist incident that occurred on The Morning Bull Show, we decided to terminate the whole morning show in addition to the Program Director."

BREAKING: Multiple sources say @97RockBuffalo fires 3 more employees. Longtime programming director and @bflobroadcaster HOF member John Hager & radio personalities Rich Gaenzler & Chris Klein just weeks after a racist skit cost DJ Rob Lederman his job as well. @WGRZ — Scott Levin (@ScottLevinTV) April 7, 2021

On the day of the comments, Cumulus Media fired Rob Lederman and suspended his co-hosts.

"We apologize, and deeply regret the incident," the company said in a statement.

Rich Gaenzler was immediately fired by Pegula Sports, which said the comments made on the show were "unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community."

The Sabres and Bandits, therefore, have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host," said PSE in a statement.