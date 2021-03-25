Racist, sexist comments lead to Rob Lederman's firing at 97 Rock

2 co-hosts were suspended by Cumulus Media, which owns 97 Rock. This follows racist and sexist comments made on-air Wednesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fallout from racist and sexist comments made on 97 Rock on Wednesday morning continued.

Wednesday night, 2 On Your Side confirmed with a spokesperson for Cumulus Media that Rob Lederman has been fired from 97 Rock and that co-hosts Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Chris Klein are suspended for what they all said on the air about Black women.

Also Wednesday night, Pegula Sports and Entertainment fired Gaenzler. He was an in-arena host for the Sabres and Bandits. Gaenzler was also fired from his position as the public address announcer for University at Buffalo football games.

On Thursday, 2 On Your Side went back to the communications firm handling things for Cumulus, the company that owns 97 Rock. We asked if the co-hosts who were suspended would be facing additional disciplinary measures or if they would be terminated.

We also requested an interview with someone from Cumulus to talk about the fallout from Wednesday's radio show.

A spokesperson for Cumulus Media told us that the company has nothing to share beyond a statement. It reads, "CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman's comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show's on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident."

That is the same exact statement we received Wednesday night word-for-word.

And before we got word of the hosts being fired or suspended, advertisers started pulling their ads from 97 Rock.

If you went to the 97 Rock Twitter page as of 3 p.m. Thursday, two of the personalities were still featured at the top of the page promoting the show.

Many public figures have condemned the racist and sexist conversation, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who talked about it Thursday afternoon.

"It was disparaging of women. It was disparaging of Black women. It was incredibly disrespectful," Mayor Brown said. "This is just a small example of what people mean when they talk about systemic racism, and if this was five years ago, it probably would've gone forward unchecked."