97 Rock receives backlash after racist comments on its morning show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 97 Rock employee was fired from his position as an-arena host for Pegula Sports & Entertainment following racist comments made on-air Wednesday morning.

The comments were made on the 97 Rock Morning Show.

Rich Gaenzler was fired by Pegula Sports, which said the comments made on the show were "unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community. The Sabres and Bandits, therefore, have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host."

The hosts of the show discussed the skin color of Serena Williams, Halle Berry, and Gayle King in relation to the darkness of toast one of the hosts prefers.

Roswell Park has also severed ties with 97 Rock and canceled any future advertisements, including those for the Ride for Roswell.

2 On Your Side reached out to 97 Rock for comment. They did not immediately respond.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center also issued a statement, saying it would withdraw "all ads and marketing from the station" in response to the comments.

"We embrace actions that respect the dignity and equity of all people, and forcefully, reject any and all forms of racism," Roswell Park tweeted.