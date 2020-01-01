Voter Guide
Featured
- Decision 2020 Voter Guide
- Western New York woman celebrates her 100th birthday
- This DIY air filter for wildfire smoke is less than $20
- Taco Bell launching smaller locations with 'bellhops' & dual drive-thrus known as 'Go Mobile' restaurants
- How COVID-19 quarantines could be enabling child predators
- Washington hires first Black team president in NFL history
- Parma newlyweds donate and serve their own reception food to women and children living at The City Mission
- Get ready for fall: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte arrives Wednesday
- Spirit Halloween opening 1,400 stores nationwide amid coronavirus pandemic
- How do you know if your vote is counted?
- 2020 general election could be a game changer for communities of color
- NYS Board of Elections creates one-stop absentee ballot web portal
- Early voting centers in Erie County open next month
- Poll workers needed to address severe shortage
- Erie County Board of Elections' online absentee ballot portal now accepting requests
More Stories
- Decision 2020 Voter Guide Elections
- Charities stepping up to help pay for local, state elections Nation World
- President Trump vs. Joe Biden: Cleveland debate 2 weeks away Local News
- 10 congressional seats most likely to flip in November Nation World
- Democrats try to streamline mail balloting for their voters Nation World
- To door knock or not? Campaigning for Congress in COVID-19 era Nation World
- In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple Nation World
- Election 2020 shaping up as 'the remote vote' campaign Elections
VERIFY
Local News
Featured Videos
- Friday Town Hall Segment One
- Wednesday Town Hall Segment One
- Early Voting Starts In Erie Co. Oct. 24th
- Monday Town Hall Segment Three
- Sean Ryan Calls For Ballot Drop Boxes
- VERIFY: Both Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump have donated to Kamala Harris previously
- VERIFY: Postal service recommends you mail-in your ballot at least 7 days before election day
- McMurray Not Conceding In Special Election
- Thursday Virtual Town Hall Segment Two
- Wednesday Virtual Town Hall Segment Three
- Jacobs declares victory in US Congressional 27th District special election and Republican primary, votes still being counted
- Tuesday Virtual Town Hall Segment One