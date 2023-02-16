Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While precipitation Thursday evening will first move in as rain, even falling from thunderstorms potentially, the same weather system will pull in cooler air and allow for rain to transition to a wintry mix Thursday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 1 a.m. Friday and lasts until 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, northern Erie, and Genesee counties.
Another Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 a.m. and last until 10 a.m. Friday for Chautauqua, southern Erie and Wyoming counties.
Both advisories have been issued because of the potential for mixed, frozen precipitation of freezing rain, sleet and snow that could lead to slippery roads for the Friday morning commute.
Rain will begin to transition to a wintry mix late Thursday night beginning farther north across the Niagara Frontier.
Colder temperatures will funnel into Western New York by early Friday morning with the chance for sleet and snow falling during the morning commute. Slippery roads and surfaces are the main concern.