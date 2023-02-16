Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of WNY

A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow could lead to slick conditions overnight, and for the Friday morning commute.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While precipitation Thursday evening will first move in as rain, even falling from thunderstorms potentially, the same weather system will pull in cooler air and allow for rain to transition to a wintry mix Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 1 a.m. Friday and lasts until 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, northern Erie, and Genesee counties.

Another Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 a.m. and last until 10 a.m. Friday for Chautauqua, southern Erie and Wyoming counties.

Both advisories have been issued because of the potential for mixed, frozen precipitation of freezing rain, sleet and snow that could lead to slippery roads for the Friday morning commute.

NEW: Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of #WNY tonight. Rain will transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet & snow overnight, leading to slippery roads for the Friday morning commute. Sidewalks & elevated surfaces could be icy. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/BvR3SaO4sz — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) February 16, 2023

Rain will begin to transition to a wintry mix late Thursday night beginning farther north across the Niagara Frontier.