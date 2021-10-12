Town of Hamburg preparing for storm on Saturday

They're bringing in extra dispatchers to answer emergency calls.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Western New York is predicted to have 65-70 wind gusts on Saturday and as a result, the Town of Hamburg is getting ready.

The Hoover Beach neighborhood in the Town of Hamburg is known for getting hit hard by storms, since it's right on Lake Erie.

2 On Your Side called a neighbor who lived there last year, only to find out he moved from the area because the last storm cost him $70,000 in damages.

Those who are still at Hoover Beach are boarding up their windows, putting up barriers behind their homes and making sure there is enough fuel in their generators.

There is a break wall there, but with flooding expected, Hamburg Emergency Services Manager Sean Crotty says he is contact with residents to try to prepare for whatever comes their way tomorrow.

"This storm is going to bring water levels three feet above flood stage so that's really important just really the depth of the water, not including the 12-20 foot waves that have been forecasted. So obviously we're very concerned. We've been communicating with them over the last few days," Crotty said. "The break wall along their property is definitely going to protect them but is it an end all? No, it's not."

For the rest of the Town of Hamburg -- emergency services is also staffing more dispatchers in their call center tomorrow.

Crotty says with high winds Saturday, it's likely power lines will get knocked down, which you should assume are always on and should never touch.

"Those forecasted wind gusts, they're just shy of a hurricane level. So to put it into perspective, what we're going to be dealing with, we have a lot of older infrastructure in our town which is overhead power lines and actually through the region. That presents a challenge so when we have wind events like this," Crotty said. "So just advice for any resident, if they come across any down power lines or any line itself, treat it as though it's a power line and it's energized."

If you end up using a generator, he says you should make sure to put it in a well ventilated area.

A spokesperson for NYSEG says the company plans to have more than 800 line and tree crews ready to go tomorrow across the state.