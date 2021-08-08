Heat Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans counties on Monday

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for Niagara and Orleans counties, where the most intense heat is expected.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The warmest day in over a month is on the way Monday.

The new week is going to start off hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. You will really feel the humidity Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s or low 70s and dewpoint temperatures within the same range. Later on in the day, that humid air could lead to oppressive heat, the likes of which Western New York hasn't experienced since June.

Afternoon high temperatures Monday will reach 90 degrees, but when you factor in the humidity, you get an oppressive heat index. Heat index values could reach the mid 90s Monday afternoon, and it's going to be a bright and sunny one too.

And a Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara and Orleans counties Monday. This will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday as heat index values could range between 95 to 100 degrees. Values that high is within the range for heat-borne illnesses to occur.

It would be best to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities between 2 and 5 p.m., when the most intense heat is expected. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning, as well, to avoid any heat related illness.

And don't forget about heat-related impacts on children, seniors and pets! Specifically for our furry friends, the temperature of concrete and asphalt can reach up to 125 degrees in direct sunlight, which is hot enough to burn their paws. And look before you lock your car as interior temperatures can rise fast on these hot and sunny days.

The last time high temperatures were in the 90s in Buffalo was back on June 29, when it reached 92 degrees. And this stretch, Monday through Thursday, will be the warmest since late June as well.

And while temperatures are not excepted to be as high the rest of the week, dewpoints are expected to rise even more midweek. A dewpoint temperature above 70 degrees is tropical-like humidity, which is expected to last through Thursday.

Unfortunately, it's only going to become more humid this week. Dewpoint temperatures could reach the mid 70s... that's tropical-like humidity for #Buffalo and almost goes off this scale! #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/fcUBMG7VwE — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) August 8, 2021