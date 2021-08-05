x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Nationwide test of Emergency Alert System scheduled for Wednesday August 11

The test message will be sent out on Wednesday, August 11 at 2:20 p.m. EDT, weather depending.
Credit: NOAA & NWS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a effort to assess the readiness of the Wireless Emergency Alert and Emergency Alert System for the National Weather Service, FEMA and the FCC have scheduled a nationwide test this month. 

The test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 at 2:20 p.m. EDT. An alert message will be sent out by each local individual National Weather Service office at that time and will clearly state that it is a test message of the system. 

However, if there is inclimate weather in the forecast for that timeframe locally, the test will be postponed to Wednesday, August 25 at 2:20 p.m. EDT. 

And this planned test comes just a week after the National Weather Service implemented a new alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. 

RELATED: National Weather Service launches Wireless Emergency Alert for 'destructive' thunderstorms

Related Articles