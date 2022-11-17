Across WNY, residents make last-minute preparations ahead of snow

While some people grabbed snow supplies, others made sure to stock up on groceries. 2 On Your Side ran into one shopper who was only picking up beer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way.

"Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier."

Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville, where snow supplies now only stay on a shelf for a matter of seconds.

But they aren't the only thing in high demand.

"Very busy. Yep," said Grant Szymanek, the store manager at Ed Young's Hardware.

Many just need to know how to tune-up their snow blower.

"We don't do tune-ups anymore, but a lot of shops in the area we would normally send them to are really busy. I mean they're dealing with 500-plus machines right now. They're backed up four or five weeks so a lot of customers coming in looking for advice on how to tune-up their own machines," Szymanek said.

He says the best thing to do is dump out the old gas and put in a new tank. You should also check the belts to make sure they aren't cracked.

While some are thinking of how to clear the snow, others are making sure to have the necessities.

"What's all the beer for?" 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church asked Ernest Clanton as he walked out of Wegmans.

"This is you never know who's going to come over. We're about to be snowed in and I want to be ready for the football game in case we have it," Clanton said.

"Ernest, no bread, no milk?" 2 On Your Side's Dooley O'Rourke asked.

Stopped by @Wegmans today to see how everyone is preparing for the snowstorm.



Ernest Clanton has the right idea. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/jLr4eQEG8a — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) November 17, 2022

"Well bread, yeast is in this. Yeast is in this, so I'm going to get full," Clanton said.

The Wegman's on Amherst Street in Buffalo has been a madhouse this week with shoppers preparing for the snow and Thanksgiving.

"Really, Tuesday started some additional volume for us better than normal hearing about the predictions. We live in Buffalo, right? When you've got lake effect, you don't take any chances," Wegmans store manager Tim Wangler said.

A Wegmans spokesperson says extra orders have been made.