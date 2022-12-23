If you drive under a travel ban, you will be ticketed, Erie County Executive says

Travel bans are in place for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel ban is in place for all of Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. There's also travel advisories for Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

The New York State traffic cameras showed just how bad conditions have been throughout the day.

At times, they're completely covered by snow blowing in the wind.

The NFTA made the decision on Thursday night to suspend the Metrorail and bus routes until further notice.

They then decided to close the airfield at the airport because conditions are too dangerous on Thursday night. Wind gusts were as high as 72 mph, and that meant all flights were canceled.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is sending an important reminder that if you drive in the blizzard, you will be ticketed.

"If law enforcement can even get to you, which is a good question, because it is very dangerous, it's very difficult for them to get out there. They will be written up a ticket for a class 'B' misdemeanor. They will at best remove you from your vehicle - this is first responders and law enforcement," Poloncarz said.

"If they can get to you, they will not tow you out. they will not push you out. it is too dangerous for that. if they can reach you, they will get you and leave your car where it is."

The DOT has also closed the 219, 400, 290, route 5, and 190.

The Peace, Rainbow and Lewiston Queenston bridges are also closed for travel into the U.S.

Poloncarz says the county has been dealing with a lot of people calling law enforcement because they shouldn't have been driving and got stuck in the snow. It's causing issues for emergency responders trying to get to people who need immediate medical assistance.