2 people in Hamburg displaced after Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes roof collapse

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Two people who live above the salon next to Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes are staying with family following a roof collapse.

They were evacuated from their Hamburg apartment sometime between midnight and 1 a.m.

Carly Richardson was sleeping on the couch Friday night when her boyfriend heard a thud. She woke up and they saw police lights, then she started to smell natural gas. Police officers told them to evacuate.

Now, they’re worried about the two cars they have right next to the bowling lanes.

"It was kind of scary in the moment seeing all those lights and then going in the back and seeing inside the building," Richardson said. "So that was our evening, nighttime.

"Earlier today we managed to go back over, and everything was taped off, so we took a peek. That’s where I got all those daytime pictures... but our cars were OK the last we knew," she added. "We’re just staying away and hoping the building inspectors can figure out what to do next."

The salon owner’s husband told 2 On Your Side that he’s worried Richardson's two cars might be the only reason one of the walls of the bowling alley hasn’t completely collapsed.

He also said engineers are on the way to inspect the building. He said his wife’s salon and Richardson's apartment are OK as of right now, but they also need to get them inspected.

Gov. Kathy Kochul, during a 3 p.m. news conference in Hamburg, said the bowling alley is a total loss.