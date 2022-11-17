Live winter storm updates: The latest across Western New York

The lake effect snow storm began Thursday night and is expected to continue through the weekend. Weather and travel alerts are in effect across the region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow arrived Wednesday in some parts across Western New York. On Thursday night, it officially began to fall in downtown Buffalo.

Here's the latest information about a storm where the snowfall is expected to be measures in feet, not inches, and forced the Bills to move Sunday afternoon's home game with the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.

We will constantly be updating this story with updates below. Come back to this page for updates on weather and travel alerts, snow totals, and safety information.

The most recent information will be found at the top, and the oldest information will be pushed to the bottom.

THURSDAY

9:23 p.m. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the county's proactive approach to this storm. He said the county learned from 2014, implementing a travel ban earlier than waiting until it's too late.

9:09 p.m. The City of Buffalo announced a state of emergency and a travel ban are now in effect. "Only authorized personnel are allowed to travel. Please stay off the roads at this time to allow snow plows and emergency vehicles to clear streets and respond to calls," the city said in a statement Thursday night, announcing the news.

9:07 p.m. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz cautioned that more than two feet of snow could be on the ground by 7 a.m.

9:03 p.m. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stepped to the podium to provide the latest update, including the countywide travel ban, and a NYSEG power outage impacting more than 2,000 customers in West Seneca.

8 p.m. A travel ban was issued Thursday night in Erie County, starting at 9 p.m. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on social media ahead of his 9 p.m. news conference. He issued a State of Emergency at 8 p.m., allowing for the travel ban to go into effect.

7:40 p.m. The snowfall isn't significant just yet, but it has arrived in downtown Buffalo.

It’s here… just small flakes, more like snow pellets for now, in downtown #Buffalo as the leading edge of the first snow shower moves into the city. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/ye4GjjZxex — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) November 18, 2022