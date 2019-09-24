BUFFALO, N.Y. — There has been a bounty of rain this September in Buffalo. So far Buffalo has picked up 5.44" of rainfall for the month, which is nearly twice the average for this date.

The average rainfall by this date is 2.92". By this date last year Buffalo had only received 1.8" for the month.

With a total of just under of 5.5", Buffalo is just shy of breaking into the top 10 wettest Septembers on record. Buffalo only needs 5.63" of rain to be tied for 10th place and with a week left in the month there’s a very good chance that Buffalo will get into the top 10, if not higher.

The wettest September on record occurred in 1977 when 8.99" of rain fell.