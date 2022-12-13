Potential lake-effect snow this weekend could impact the Bills game

A Winter Storm Watch was issued Wednesday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just as the snow from last month's historic lake effect event melts away, Western New York could be gearing up for another round of lake snow showers a month later.

The quiet start to the week will fade by Thursday and Friday as the next wintry weather system moves in, bringing the potential for rain, snow, and even sleet and freezing both days. This could really make for tricky travel and hazardous road conditions Thursday. But once that system moves out Friday night, it could pave the way for lake-effect snow showers over the weekend.

Since last weekend, Storm Team 2 has been monitoring the potential for a lake effect setup that could begin as early as Saturday and last through early next week. This is because of long-range computer model data that has been showcasing a generally favorable wind direction over Lake Erie paired with cold air temperatures and water temperatures in the lake over 40 degrees.

And Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The watch begins Friday night for each county, lasting until Sunday morning for each with the exception of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus county's lasting until Tuesday morning.

Lake effect snow showers are expected with heavy snow and gusty winds on the way. The most persistent and snowiest spots could receive between 1 to 2 feet of snow, with snow totals for the entire watch area likely averaging between 6 to 12 inches. These snow projections are as of Wednesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of #WNY and begins Friday night. This ahead of the lake effect snow showers we're expecting this weekend, potentially lasting into early next week for the #SouthernTier. Heavy lake snow and gusty winds are expected. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fDCryvVl7d — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) December 14, 2022

Though, there is a general consensus that once this event begins, the heaviest snow showers will stay south of Buffalo, potentially even the Southtowns, and mainly across the Southern Tier. The snowiest period for the lake effect looks to be Saturday into Sunday. The band of snow may set up very close to Buffalo on Saturday and slowly drift South into the evening. By Sunday the snow will primarily be over Southern Erie Co and the Southern Tier.

There is also the high likelihood for snow to be falling during the Bills game at Highmark Stadium with the chance for snow accumulations to be on the ground by kickoff Unlike this last lake effect event though, we're not expecting 5 to 6 feet of snow to fall or be on the ground by kickoff Saturday night. So while that wouldn't warrant a location change, this could be make a mess of a drive for anyone attending the game, especially if there are several inches of snow on the ground after the game.