Opening Day Forecast: Buffalo Bisons

A few light showers are possible early in the day but should clear in time for the first pitch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three seasons later, the Buffalo Bisons will open their season again at Sahlen Field Tuesday afternoon against the Iowa Cubs. And the forecast isn't looking half bad.

The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures should be in the mid-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures throughout the game will rise a little, reaching near 60 degrees by the game's end. The feel should be that of early spring, comfortably cool with a light southeast breeze.

The stands may be a tad damp from a few morning rain showers that are expected earlier in the day, but those should clear by Noon at the latest.

Opening day at Sahlen Field next Tuesday will be the first professional baseball game of the season.