Baseball returning to Buffalo on April 5 as Bisons get ready for opening day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Opening day at Sahlen Field next Tuesday will be the first professional baseball game of the season.

MLB players went on strike, but are now getting a new labor contract. Still, their season is getting a delayed start when the Red Sox play the Yankees on April 7.

The Bisons will take on the Iowa Cubs on April 5 at 1:05 p.m. over at Sahlen Field.

The game will also mark the first time the Bisons will have an opening day at Sahlen Field in three years. It's all because of COVID and the Toronto Blue Jays not being able to play in Canada. The Blue Jays played over at Sahlen Field, while the Bisons temporarily played ball over in New Jersey.

The Bisons were able to return to Buffalo for part of last season, but now they're back for a full season and it also means there's plenty to celebrate.

The Bisons not only got to keep many of the improvements the Blue Jays made to the ballpark, but fans can expect many of their favorite theme nights to return. That includes dog days, Star Wars night, and BPO night will be on the Fourth of July this year. It's the first time the Bisons will play on Independence Day since 2002.

"(We're) just excited to bring those theme nights back. We have 75 games now. It's fun to have a whole schedule that we can plan a lot of fun stuff here for our friends, fans and our families," said Brad Bisbing, assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

New theme nights include:

Native American Heritage Night, June 25

Hispanic Heritage Night, June 26

Lacrosse Night, July 22

Hockey Night, August 20

Sahlen Field has also partnered with Southern Tier Brewing to host 'Thirsty Thursdays.' The Southern Tier stand will be located in section 105.

For those who enjoyed the Conehead beer by Resurgence last season, there's also another thing to celebrate about baseball returning to Buffalo this spring.

"The Conehead beer will be here as well as many other great flavors and some new flavors," Bisbing said.

There's also more options at concessions including a new Sahlen's 'grilled for you' hot dog, taco logs, Beyond Burgers and loaded nachos.

Soon you won't have to wait in long lines and miss the game either because the ballpark is in the process of setting up mobile ordering.

Opening Day is the first of the Bisons' six games at home next week.