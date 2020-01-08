x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

weather

New York boaters urged to prepare for Hurricane Isaisas

The storm was churning toward the Florida coast and was expected to reach the Northeast by Tuesday.
Credit: AP
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday at 9:40 a.m. and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas.

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard on Saturday urged commercial and recreational boaters in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey to prepare for possible high surf, dangerous rip currents, heavy wind, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding from Hurricane Isaisas, which has the potential to impact the region.

The storm, which snapped trees and knocked out power in Bahamas on Saturday, was churning toward the Florida coast and was expected to reach the Northeast by Tuesday.

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts have been predicted. 

    

Related Articles