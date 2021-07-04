Mild stretch continues with record warmth possible Thursday

A 30 year old weather record for Buffalo is in jeopardy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While April began with chilly temperatures and a little snow, the forecast is swinging in the other direction for at least a week.

Record breaking warmth is even possible Thursday with afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the mid 70s. The current forecast has a high temperature of 76 degrees Thursday afternoon, which would set a new daily record high temperature in Buffalo. The record is 75 degrees and was set back on April 8, 1991.

Good morning #Buffalo, and are you ready for some warmer weather?! I have good news to share on that front, plus will be tracking showers and future rain chances all morning long on #Daybreak on Channel 2. @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/PFu5HAbP9j — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 7, 2021

Meteorological Spring has been overwhelmingly mild side so far. At last count, there have been 12 days with high temperatures above 69 degrees since March 1. And with the current seven day forecast, that number could easily jump to 19 beginning Wednesday, April 7.

We're 36 days into climatological spring (March 1-May 31). So far, a third of those days have had a high of at least 60 degrees! Plenty more in the forecast too.



Don't tell me we "didn't get a spring" this year! Forecast details are at https://t.co/boiN2LPvdo#StormTeam2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/WjblSLGZBx — Heather Waldman (@WGRZHeather) April 6, 2021