Mild stretch continues with record warmth possible Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While April began with chilly temperatures and a little snow, the forecast is swinging in the other direction for at least a week.
Record breaking warmth is even possible Thursday with afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the mid 70s. The current forecast has a high temperature of 76 degrees Thursday afternoon, which would set a new daily record high temperature in Buffalo. The record is 75 degrees and was set back on April 8, 1991.
Meteorological Spring has been overwhelmingly mild side so far. At last count, there have been 12 days with high temperatures above 69 degrees since March 1. And with the current seven day forecast, that number could easily jump to 19 beginning Wednesday, April 7.
Weather records for Buffalo and the Western New York region are observed and kept at the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo, NY.