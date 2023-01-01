Monday Night Football forecast mild with the chance for showers

So it ain't so, but at least it isn't snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This season the Buffalo Bills have played in extreme heat, gusty winds, lake effect snow and bitter cold. And while the forecast Monday night in Cincinnati is mild by comparison, there is the chance for rain throughout the game.

Temperatures Monday afternoon in Cincinnati will reach the low 60s. But this is with a weather system that will bring rain along with these above average wintertime temperatures. Scattered showers will lift into Ohio Monday night with even heavier showers expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

This means, unfortunately, rain is in the forecast for Monday night Football. At kickoff Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky with a light breeze out of the south. Light, scattered rain showers will likely move in throughout the first half with the chance for a few heavier showers during the fourth quarter. So any of Bills Mafia heading to Cincinnati will want to bring the rain gear with them.