Daily record snowfall recorded Wednesday at Buffalo airport

Wednesday's snowfall broke the previous record for April 27 by more than an inch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The snow that fell Wednesday morning now has a place in the record books.

Overall, 1.4 inches of snow fell at the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. This breaks the previous daily snowfall record for the city on April 27 from 1931 of 0.2 inches.

In addition, this snowfall is now the seventh-greatest late season snow event in Buffalo history. The last measurable snowfall for the season typically occurs on April 16 with the last flakes on April 27. But this time around, there was more than just snowflakes for Buffalo.

Other portions of Western New York, mainly Erie County, received more than what fell at the airport though; 3.6 inches of snow is the top accumulation for Wednesday and was recorded in South Wales.