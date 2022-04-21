Buffalo likely to end the season as the snowiest city in America

The Storm Team 2 winter forecast was spot on. We got more snow here than any other medium or big-sized city in the entire country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With winter weather mostly behind us, it looks like Buffalo will end as the snowiest city in America.

Channel 2's Michael Wooten called it pretty depressing distinction, yet Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer was giddy about it. Hammer helped Wooten crunch the numbers and understand what happened this past winter.

Buffalo has received 96 inches of snow, which is only 1 inch above normal. In second place was Anchorage, and in third was Rochester.

If that surprises you, you're not alone.