Buffalo Marathon forecast

All things said, weather conditions for the Buffalo Marathon couldn't be better for late May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A busy weekend is ahead for Buffalonians, and a highlight for many could be the Buffalo Marathon taking place Sunday morning. And thankfully, the weather will cooperate nicely for runners and spectators this year.

At race start, temperatures will definitely be on the cooler side, only starting in the mid 50s. But with a bright and sunny day ahead for Sunday, temperatures will quickly rise through the 60s and likely top off near 70 degrees by race end. High temperatures later in the afternoon though will reach the upper 70s.

Winds will also be light, so those warm temperatures will be coming directly from the sun. The sunshine will likely be the biggest impact runners will have to face with minimal cloud cover. A high UV index for the day, so make sure to remember sunscreen and other sun protection that day.

And while it will be a bit of a rainy start to the weekend between Friday and Saturday morning, any showers will be well gone by Sunday morning.

Can't rule out possibly a few puddles or wet spots on roads if showers are heavy enough Saturday morning.