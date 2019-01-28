BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings continue for much of WNY through Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties until 7pm Thursday.

for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties until 7pm Thursday. A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect for all of WNY until 6 p.m. Thursday, and until Friday morning for N. PA for wind chills down to -25 to -35 F.

is also in effect for all of WNY until 6 p.m. Thursday, and until Friday morning for N. PA for wind chills down to -25 to -35 F. The Blizzard Warning for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties was allowed to expire at 1am Thursday.

The band is now starting a slow shift southward and will settle south of Buffalo mid to late overnight and affect the southtowns and northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties for Thursday morning before the band shifts back north later afternoon.

Already nearly 20 inches of snow recorded at the Buffalo Airport for lake effect snow totals so far, 17 inches for Kenmore, and many places already at a foot of snow. And wind chills reported at Jamestown Airport -35.0, Dunkirk Airport -31.0, Mayville -31.0.

Additional snowfall totals in the Winter Storm Warning areas to include the Buffalo Metro could be another foot of snow plus in the heaviest snow bands. The South towns will likely take the brunt of the snow Thursday morning before the band shifts north during the day Thursday and weakens some.

Temperatures below zero and wind chill values between 25 and 35 below zero, already being reported across our area. With the gusty winds 35 to 45 mph bringing near blizzard conditions as well.

By the end of the week, some areas could see over 2 feet of snow.

The Arctic air will slowly lose its grip by Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures will be in the 40s, with snowmelt and will have to watch for the potential for flood issues into Monday.