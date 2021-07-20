State of Emergency issued for Niagara County; travel ban also in place

Flooding in Lockport and other parts of the county prompted officials to declare a State of Emergency at 7 p.m.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County officials have declared a State of Emergency as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Niagara County has also issued a travel ban for the entire county.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Niagara County until 8:45 p.m. A second Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for southern Niagara County and northern Erie County through 10:15 p.m.

Significant flooding is occurring in Lockport. High Street and Main Street are both closed at this time, as well as Snyder Drive between Robinson Road and Hamm Road.

According to NITTEC several other roadways have been closed due to flooding. Route 93 is currently closed in both directions between Shunpike Road and Lower Mountain Road. Route 425 is currently closed in both directions between Lower Mountain Road and Upper Mountain Road.

Route 31 has reopened in both directions at the I-190.

