Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts are possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After two days of dry weather following Saturday's heavy rain, strong storms will once again approach WNY later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A cold front currently across the boarder in Ontario will be moving towards our area during the day. The bulk of Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and warm allowing energy to build in the atmosphere. This front will help ignite strong storms in the vicinity of Lake Ontario and they will move across WNY mainly Tuesday evening.

These storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts between 40-60 mph. Hail is possible as well.

The biggest threat with these storms will be the potential of flooding as very heavy rain fall may fall over areas that received 2-4" of rain this weekend. That will limit rainfall runoff and may lead to flooded roadway sections and poor drainage areas.

These storms will weaken as they head south into the Southern Tier on Tuesday night.