Road and bridge construction to be suspended for the July 4 holiday weekend

The suspension will be in place from 6 AM Friday, July 2 through 6 AM Tuesday, July 6.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you plan on hitting the road this holiday weekend, your trek will be a little easier if you're traveling between Friday and Tuesday.

The state announced that temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction will be suspended starting at 6 AM Friday, July 2 through 6 AM Tuesday, July 6.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, "This holiday weekend, we are temporarily suspending construction to minimize delays and help motorists get to their holiday destinations safely and efficiently. However, emergency and roadside workers will still be on the road, so it's crucial motorists remain alert, slow down, and move over when they see flashing lights. We want every New Yorker to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend."

AAA is predicting holiday weekend travel to nearly fully recover to what it was before the pandemic, making it the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record.