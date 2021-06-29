Lane closures planned for part of I-290 starting July 6

Starting July 6, single lane closures will begin during the weeknights on the eastbound portion of Interstate 290.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that lane closures are planned on I-290 in the Town of Tonawanda starting next week.

Starting July 6, single lane closures will begin during the weeknights on the eastbound portion of Interstate 290. Lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m between I-190 and Exit 1.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the eastbound I-290 will be shut down completely each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. A detour will be posted along NY Route 324 Sheridan Drive.

Roadwork is expected to last two weeks; however, the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed due to inclement weather.

The state is urging motorists to slow down in work zones. State fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Those with two or more convictions for speeding in a work zone could have their driver's license suspended.