Ridge Road construction project begins next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major construction project will begin next week on Ridge Road in the City of Lackawanna.

Construction is slated to start the week of August 23 on Ridge Road from South Park Avenue west to the Hamburg Turnpike and is expected to last about five weeks, weather permitting.

According to the City of Lackawanna, Ridge Road will remain open during the construction project, but lane restrictions will be in effect. Drivers in the area should expect delays during this time.