Part of Walden Avenue in Lancaster closed this week

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Part of Walden Avenue in Lancaster will be closed this week due to scheduled road work.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says starting 7 a.m. Monday, NY Route 952Q (Walden Avenue) will be closed in both directions from Pavement Road to Ransom Road. A detour will be posted directing drivers to use Pavement Road, Route 33 and Ransom Road.

The road work is expected to last about five days; however, the construction in this area is weather dependent and subject to change.

The NYSDOT also notes that the roadway will reopen by 2 p.m. each day.