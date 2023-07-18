Albion resident dies after crashing into tree

Kolin McKain was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

MURRAY, N.Y. — An Albion man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Orleans County Sheriff's deputies responded to State Route 104 in the Town of Murray around 2 a.m. Tuesday. On the scene, deputies found a car had crashed into a tree as it was traveling east.

The property owner where the car crashed heard the accident. He pulled 27-year-old Kolin McKain of Albion from the car, which had caught on fire. The property owner was not able to put out the fire before the fire department arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

McKain was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.