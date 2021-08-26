Allen, and many starters to play against Packers

Quarterback Josh Allen will start the preseason finale Saturday in Orchard Park against Green Bay.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After sitting out the first two preseason games, Josh Allen will see his first game action in the Bills' preseason finale Saturday at home against Green Bay.

The Bills have erred on the side of caution with Allen and many other starters through what is, as of this year, a preseason schedule that is condensed to three games.

There is the obvious risk of injury to Allen and others, but Sean McDermott and his staff obviously feel some limited game action will be beneficial ahead of the season opener against Pittsburgh on September 12.

It remains to be seen how much Allen will play. McDermott says some starters will see very limited action, and some may come back out for a series at the start of the third quarter.

The Bills face the Packers on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.