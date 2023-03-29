Venting of nitric acid prompts Hazmat call in Buffalo

Over 3,000 gallons of nitric acid vented from a steel container, prompting the Buffalo Fire Department and other emergency personnel to respond.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 3,000 gallons of nitric acid vented from a steel container, prompting the Buffalo Fire Department and other emergency personnel to respond to a Hazmat call.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Metcalfe Street, at the Chemical Distributors plant. There were reports of yellow smoke in the area, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

"Hazmat crews say the situation at this time appears to be under control and there is no immediate danger to the public. Residents though should avoid that area," the city spokesperson said Wednesday evening.

Nitric acid can cause irritation to your eyes and your skin.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was also on the scene.