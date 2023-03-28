Grants available for New York farmers

NYS announced $28.5 million will be available for projects to help farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate water and soil quality concerns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State announced $28.5 million will be available for projects to help New York’s farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate water and soil quality concerns, and increase on-farm resiliency to climate change.

The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program offers money for making equipment purchases that reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a farm.

A second program awards funding for farms to protect the state's watershed through different waste management systems.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a release “Our farmers are at the forefront of meaningful, sustainable efforts to preserve our natural resources and combat the effects of climate change. These grant opportunities will go a long way toward helping New York’s farmers continue to implement best practices and smart environmental management planning. An investment in our environment is an investment in our agricultural industry, and this funding will help ensure farms can remain competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

"Historically, farmers have pioneered conservation in response to environmental challenges and New York’s farmers are now advancing solutions to the existential challenge of our changing climate and impacts that range from drought, flooding, and extreme heat and cold to the migration of invasive pests. The grant opportunities announced today will support projects that address the climate challenge and advance sustainable practices to improve the health and resiliency of New York’s farms, ecosystems, and communities," said Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Farmers must apply for funding. There are specific deadlines to apply, depending on what grant you're applying for. You can find more information here: https://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.