WWE live holiday tour coming to Buffalo in December

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of your favorite wrestling superstars are coming to Buffalo this winter.
The WWE live holiday tour is coming to the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
In a six man tag team match, WWE wrestlers Drew McIntyre, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown tag team champions the Usos.
In addition, Sasha Banks will take on RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20. You can purchase tickets for the event at ticketmaster.com.
Anyone 12 years old or older who is looking to attend the event at the KeyBank Center must be fully vaccinated. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson.