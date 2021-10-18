WWE live holiday tour coming to Buffalo in December

The WWE live holiday tour is coming to the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of your favorite wrestling superstars are coming to Buffalo this winter.

In a six man tag team match, WWE wrestlers Drew McIntyre, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown tag team champions the Usos.

In addition, Sasha Banks will take on RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20. You can purchase tickets for the event at ticketmaster.com.